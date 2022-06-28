We asked you for your favourite Wolves kits from the Premier League era.

Here are some of your suggestions:

Mark: Best two kits for me were both Adidas - the home W88 one from our first season back in our most recent return to the Premier League and our black Adidas away one from the following season, when we made it into the Europa League. Lovely shirts both of them.

Jon: Doritos kit hands down, although I didn’t mind some of the GoodYear kits. The last few seasons have been nice, but not iconic.

Luke: My favourite Wolves kit from the Premier League era is the 2021-22 away kit.