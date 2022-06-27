We asked Nottingham Forest fans about the arrival of Taiwo Awoniyi and how excited you are about your record signing.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jacob: Owiniyi looks like a really well suited signing for our squad. While Davis and Surridge have played amazingly for us, getting someone in who can hit a higher numbers of goals, especially game winners, is critical for our first season back in the Premier League. Hopefully Taiwo will be that man!

David: This guy is a shrewd signing for Forest. Liverpool still have high regard for him. He's big, he’s strong and scores goals - and, at that kind of money, will prove to be a bargain. Along with the potential loan signing of Henderson from Manchester United, it looks like Forest mean business.

Barry: A huge fee for Taiwo Awoniyi when unproven in the Premier League - but the type of gamble that has to be taken after promotion from the Championship. The capture of Henderson as goalkeeper (even though on loan) is great business, but there were at least five loan players that featured for the team last season who still need replacing.

James: The signing of Taiwo is a real capture - very strong, scores with both feet and his head, and he will be a nightmare for defenders this season. Even Liverpool fans are chiming in on this guy, and they know what he's all about.

Where else do Forest need to strengthen in the transfer window? Have your say here