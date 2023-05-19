Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

West Ham's most recent appearance in a European final had been in the 1975-76 Cup Winners' Cup, when they lost 4-2 to Anderlecht.

They came agonisingly close to breaking that duck last season, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.

This time around they were disciplined, keeping their hosts at arm's length for much of their second leg.

Pablo Fornals raced clear in injury time and buried the ball into the bottom corner to seal the tie.

It means the Hammers have an opportunity to win a first European trophy since they lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

It would cap off a fine turnaround for David Moyes' side, who were booed by their own fans on 5 April when they suffered a 5-1 home defeat by Newcastle to leave them just a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers are 15th in the table with two games left, and need just a point across their final two league games to mathematically confirm their safety.