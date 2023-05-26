Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Bernd Leno

It seems incredible that Fulham only paid an initial £3m for the German goalkeeper, whose excellence won the Whites vital points on its own. After a single season, Leno is already as important to this Fulham side as Edwin van der Sar and Mark Schwarzer were to theirs.

Kenny Tete

The Netherlands international has found both fitness and fantastic consistency this term to become one of the league's leading right-backs. His delivery from wide areas is a genuine weapon and he carries out everything Marco Silva expects from a full-back. A stellar season.

Tim Ream

The USA stalwart's redemption season is one of the most underappreciated stories of the year. Written off as past it, Ream not only became the leading light in a successful Premier League defence, but went to his first World Cup at 35, winning new admirers like Pep Guardiola along the way.

Joao Palhinha

The signing of the season bar none. We wonder at how Fulham prised Palhinha away from Sporting Lisbon for £18m after watching his tenacious tackling and reading of the game, while also loving his appreciation of the reworking of 'Tequila' in his honour. A Craven Cottage cult hero already.

