St Johnstone v Motherwell: Team news

St Johnstone expect to have Ryan McGowan and Connor McLennan back from injury.

Nicky Clark, Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane and Callum Booth are working their way back from long-term absences.

Motherwell pair Jonathan Obika and Dean Cornelius are back running after hamstring and calf injuries, but may miss out again.

Riku Danzaki (ankle) and Joe Efford have had setbacks in their comeback attempts with the latter impacted by a niggle following a long-term thigh injury.

Ross Tierney (ankle) remains out along with long-term absentees Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris.