Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he is fine with players leaving the club this summer as long as the "timing is right".

The Bees have enjoyed an impressive second season in the Premier League, sitting ninth with three games to play.

"We’re already a club where players want to stay for a long time," said Frank ahead of his side's meeting with West Ham on Sunday.

"We, like every other team bar six in the world, are a selling club. It’s OK if the timing is right for the players and, more importantly, for us, for players to leave."

Goalkeeper David Raya has been linked with a move away and Frank added: "There is no doubt that David (Raya) is a case where there is one year left and we will see what will happen. We're very happy with David here.

"Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position. There is a possibility he'll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared."

Despite having little to play for in their remaining games, Frank stressed the importance of finishing the season strongly.

"I’m a big believer that if you carry momentum into the end of the season, you carry it into the next season," he added.

"Every point and every performance is so important. Maybe we try different tweaks, but the focus is always on winning the next game."

