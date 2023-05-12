O'Neil on Tavernier, season finale and respect for Hodgson
- Published
Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Saturday's Premier League match at Crystal Palace.
Here are the main headlines:
Hamed Traore could return from injury before the end of the season, but Marcus Tavernier is unlikely to be risked in the remaining three games because of a hamstring problem.
O'Neil wants to implement some new ideas during the final three games of the season with Bournemouth almost mathematically safe from relegation: "Thirty nine points with three games to go is a really good total and it allows us to attack the next three weeks from a really good spot."
However, he is keen for the season to end positively: "I don’t think anyone benefits from it just fizzling out and us finishing with a damp finish, so we need to keep pushing."
O'Neil has huge respect for Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "If I can have a managerial career anywhere near as successful as Roy’s, I’ll be a lucky man and a very good manager."
Sign up for Bournemouth notifications