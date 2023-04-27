Analysis: Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Manchester United remain well placed to finish in the top four but the manner in which they conceded a 2-0 lead at Tottenham showed there are problems that require manager Erik ten Hag's attention this summer.

They have a six-point cushion and two games in hand on fifth-placed Spurs, but Ten Hag will have expected his players to close out the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite last Sunday's energy-sapping FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton, which went to extra time and penalties, the United boss made just one change - Jadon Sancho coming in for Anthony Martial.

Sancho marked his return with a lovely finish and it looked like it was United's night when Rashford scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season.

Yet having won their previous three league games without conceding, they were unable to secure all three points as Pedro Porro launched the fightback which was finished off by Son Heung-min's late equaliser.

It was the first time United have led by at least two goals in a Premier League game and not won since a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in January 2022.