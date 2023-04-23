'Renewed optimism' in Hearts pursuit of third

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart believes that the Tynecastle club's emphatic victory over Ross County will provide a welcome confidence boost as they look to chase down Aberdeen and finish third in the Scottish Premiership

“It’s a timely performance and a timely result to put an end to what’s been a terrible run for the club," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"Going into the top-six fixtures now, there’s a renewed optimism that they might be able to chase Aberdeen down in third. It’s going to be difficult, but that Ross County win changes things for Hearts, big time.”