Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Pre-season couldn’t have gone much better for new manager Erik ten Hag, with a thumping win over Liverpool in Thailand giving him the best possible start to life as Reds boss.

The Dutchman is in no doubt though of the challenge ahead, and his volatility on the touchline when players lose possession or pick the wrong option suggests there is a way to go yet before they are playing the way he wants them to, especially after conceding a late equaliser against Aston Villa and losing at home to Atletico Madrid.

With the new season just days away the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate – with Ten Hag branding as the striker's decision to leave before the end of their friendly against Rayo Vallecano last week as "unacceptable".

The club remain adamant Ronaldo is not for sale, despite him missing their pre-season tour for family reasons, and his desire to move to a Champions League club this summer. His future needs to be resolved.

United have been boosted by summer additions, the arrival of Argentinian warrior Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, but their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona appears to have stalled. They will surely need more to finish in the top four and close the gap to the top two.

