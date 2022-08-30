Nigel Rothband, The Man City show podcast, external

Having committed to writing a weekly Tuesday talking point, my biggest concern is how am I ever going to write about anyone other than Erling Haaland? And we're still in August.

This week, Bernardo Silva’s contribution and the key role he played in the fight back against Crystal Palace helps a lot.

Silva’s tenacity, energy and skill were the catalyst at the weekend that saw City overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit. Silva scored the first and and had a hand in the second goal too. What brilliant news that, despite keen interest from some top European clubs, he’s staying at City for now.

And so to Haaland. A stunning hat-trick with three very different goals - the third being the most impressive. A super ball from Ilkay Gundogan which Haaland latched on to perfectly, he still had much work to do shrugging off two defenders and then slotting the ball neatly past the advancing Vincente Guaita.

That’s six goals in four games from the giant Norwegian. Oh well, there’s always next week!

Away from Haaland, is City's squad complete? What business still needs to be done before Thursday's transfer deadline? Have your say here