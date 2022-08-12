West Ham boss David Moyes says the club is "progressing" its effort to sign Paris St-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

The Hammers boss says he has been left frustrated in his attempts to land Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon and that the 23-year-old "chose not to come".

But on 25-year-old German defender Kehrer, Moyes said: "We're not any further forward with it at the moment, but we are progressing."

Moyes lost defender Issa Diop to Fulham this week, while summer signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury during pre-season.

Kehrer has played 20 times for Germany and took part in 27 league games for Paris St-Germain last season.

West Ham travel to the City Ground on Sunday to face Nottingham Forest who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on their first game back in the Premier League.

Moyes added: "It's a big challenge. You only need to look at what Fulham have done in their first game, what Bournemouth have done. If you had a choice, you wouldn't want to play the newly promoted sides towards the early games of the season."

Forest - two time European champions - last featured in the Premier League in the 1998-1999 season when Moyes first started managing Preston North End.

He added: "I’ve got big respect for the manager Steve Cooper, he’s done an incredible job to get them [Forest] into the Premier League and I have to give him huge praise for what they’ve done. I’ve been hugely impressed with them.

"It's been a great club over many, many years. I don't think there would be a fan in the UK who couldn't name Brian Clough and Nottingham Forest. It was great to get Leeds back in the Premier League a couple of years ago, and it's great to see them back too."