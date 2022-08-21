Analysis: Celtic 2-0 Hearts

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

While Celtic's flawless start continues, they made hard work of overcoming a patchwork Hearts side.

The hosts allowed slackness to seep into their play in the second half, with loose passes and careless possession giving their visitors a foothold.

Still, Celtic's defensive solidity saw them through the rocky patch, with a third clean sheet out of four secured while restricting the visitors to a meagre XG (expected goals) of 0.15.

At the other end, Celtic created more than enough chances to make the game safe long before Giorgos Giakoumakis' goal.

Having come off the bench to net in successive games, has the Greece striker earned a start next weekend?