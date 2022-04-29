West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt: The pick of the stats
West Ham are just the third side to lose the first leg of a two-legged semi-final at home in the Europa League, after Basel vs Chelsea in 2012-13 and Celta de Vigo vs Manchester United in 2016-17 (both eliminated).
Eintracht Frankfurt are just the third German side to beat an English team away from home in the Europa League, after Borussia Dortmund in March 2016 (2-1 vs Tottenham) and Eintracht Frankfurt themselves in November 2019 (2-1 vs Arsenal).
West Ham suffered just their second home defeat of 2022 (P12 W7 D3) and first since January against Leeds, ending their eight-game unbeaten run at London Stadium in all competitions.
Michail Antonio has scored 11 goals for West Ham in all competitions this term, his best goalscoring season for the Hammers and his best in English football since 2014-15 with Nottingham Forest (15).