Watford 1-2 Brentford - Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Someone up there doesn't like us. Our first half performance was nowhere near good enough, we conceded a very poor goal so that was very disappointing considering how much we built the game up with the players during the week. They recognised the game needed to be built up because it was one of the last chance games we'd have.

"In the second half we did more than well enough, 1-0 down of course. But we got ourselves back in and I thought at least we looked good value or a 1-1. To lose to a free-kick in the 95th minute seemed to be a harsh judgement on the team.

"We haven't been lucky, but that doesn't alter the fact we haven't been good enough either. Today we should have been congratulating ourselves, if that is the right word, on a 1-1 draw. I didn't think we deserved to be contemplating another home defeat; taking the second half, that is probably the best we've offered our home fans. That doesn't say much.

"Any joy I've had over that performance has been snatched from me. There are 18 points left to play for, we've got no choice but to keep fighting. If we take all 18, we might well survive."