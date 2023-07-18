Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In the wake of Harry Maguire having the Manchester United captaincy taken off him, there are fresh rumours about the defender's Old Trafford future.

West Ham are known to be interested but, given we are still six weeks away from the deadline, a loan deal is not something Manchester United are particularly interested in.

The Hammers do have money following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, but matching Maguire's salary may not be easy.