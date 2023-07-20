Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said new signing Milos Kerkez "was being tracked by a number of clubs in Europe" before deciding to join the Cherries.

The club say the highly-rated left-back had interest from teams playing in the Champions League, but bought into Bournemouth's plans for the future.

Blake said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Milos, a talented young player with a great deal of potential.

"He was being tracked by a number of clubs in Europe but was very keen to join us after hearing about our plans and ambitions for the future.

"An athletic and attacking full-back, Milos will be an excellent addition to our exciting squad and we are looking forward to working with him."