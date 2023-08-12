Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: What Iraola said

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to BBC Sport: "The game was quite level. We didn’t play well especially the beginning of each half. They were better than us [then]. We improved during both halves and finished better than them. We had more of the ball but didn’t have so many clear chances. A draw is quite fair.

"Obviously a work in progress. We were slow moving the ball in the first half. Our defenders have to move it much faster higher up the pitch. Joe [Rothwell] took more responsibility in the build-up. We were finding our forwards better through the wings. We’re still working on it.

"West Ham are a really solid team – it’s difficult to find the spaces in the middle of the pitch. Only second half when they started with more width we had the chances we had.

"Max [Aarons] was only with the group one day. The first game of the season it's something normal [being tired]. Antoine was probably ahead of schedule. We needed him today. He gave us good minutes from the bench.

"Dom is a very good player. He gives us a lot of things apart from the goals. He makes us play better and helps us defensively. Happy with him.

"More players will come but we have to wait. These three weeks are strange, we don’t know what will happen.

I would like to have won it but we’ll take the point. I wasn’t pleased with our performance but the second half finished much better."