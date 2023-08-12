Analysis: Brighton 4-1 Luton

BBC Sport's Matthew Henry

Of course it is far too early to say whether Brighton have done it again in terms of banking significant fees and recruiting similarly impressive players but they could hardly have made a better start in sweeping aside Luton.

He missed a gilt-edged early chance but Joao Pedro scored a debut goal that should help him settle into life at the Amex while Simon Adingra showed why people have been getting excited about him with his late cameo.

Before Solly March's opener there were times, as should be expected, that Brighton's midfield lacked the fluidity of last season.

As the game grew on, however, there were one or two flowing moves that also pointed towards another exciting season.