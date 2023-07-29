New Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic says he is not focusing on being a direct replacement for Ilkay Gundogan at Etihad Stadium.

Club captain Gundogan has moved to Barcelona on a free transfer, with Kovacic arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £30m. He is City's only summer signing so far.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday before City face Atletico Madrid, Kovacic said: "Ilkay left, the captain of the club who had huge success, but I need to do my own role.

"I want to be fit, do my best and be ready as soon as possible to have great games for this club.

"It is a pleasure that a club like Manchester City wants you and signs you. It's a huge privilege for me."

City will take on La Liga side Atletico at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 12:30 BST).