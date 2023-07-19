Switzerland striker Zeki Amdouni has become Burnley's fifth summer signing after arriving on a five-year deal from Basel.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in the Swiss Super League last season and was the top scorer in the Europa Conference League with seven goals.

Amdouni made his senior international debut for Switzerland last year, before scoring his first international goal against Belarus in March. He followed that up by scoring four goals in his next three games for his country.

This summer, he represented Switzerland in the European Under-21 Championship, where he scored in the quarter-finals against Spain.

Amdouni joins Vincent Kompany's side for an undisclosed fee.