Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds got in touch with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on Thursday to end the furore over the challenge that left striker Paul Mullin with a punctured lung.

Phil Parkinson, manager of the ambitious League Two club, was furious at the incident and said Bishop would be well advised to "stay away from Wrexham" in future.

Mullin has been discharged from hospital and says he needs "rest and recovery".

Sensing the antagonism towards Bishop, Reynolds took it upon himself to ease the tensions, messaging the 23-year-old to thank him for the way he has dealt with the incident and wishing him luck for the future.