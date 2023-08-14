Full time: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time as Manchester United gained a fortunate win over Wolves at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side hardly created a chance of note until Varane used his height to get above Nelson Semedo and head home Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s lofted ball in.

It was extremely harsh on Wolves, who made light of last week's change of manager to produce a superb performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge.

Matheus Cunha should have put them in front when Pablo Sarabia's low cross found him unmarked, but the Brazilian hit the outside of a post.

Cunha then fizzed a low shot wide just before the break and Pedro Neto fired straight at Andre Onana before Varane's decisive effort.

Fabio Silva then had two goal-bound efforts saved by Onana, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid punishment for charging into Sasa Kalajdzic as he came for a cross without making contact with the ball in stoppage time.

O'Neil was booked for his protests as he claimed for a penalty as United clung on for victory.

