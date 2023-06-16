From 'genius' Eremenko to misfiring Sharp - your best & worst Killie signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Kilmarnock signings from over the years.

You didn't disappoint...

Gordon: Killie's best ever signing? Tommy Burns. Transformed Killie on and off the pitch and without his influence, I'm not sure the club would be what it is today. Worst ever signing? Difficult to choose only one. Could argue a case for many here but Patrick Ada would be a strong contender.

Frank: Kyle Lafferty was a great disappointment this season, his off-field antics were a major factor with his poor performances. Definitely not a signing with value for money.

Anna: The best signing ever for Killie has to be Alexei Eremenko, there was nothing this mercurial genius couldn't do on a football field. The worst was Tope Obadeyi, he was okay to start with but his attitude wasn’t great when he couldn't get his own way. When it became clear that he didn't want to play any more, he did all he could to be transferred.

Thomas: The best have got to be Andy Kerr and Frank Beattie, with Andy King, Bertie Black, Willie Toner and Jackie McGrory coming close. The worst were Vernon Wentzel, Phil McGovern and Ian Porteous. There have been plenty of other mediocrities over the years but those stand out.

Adam: Among the best for me are Eremenko, Youssouf Mulumbu, Manuel Pascali, Dieter van Tornhout (for the one goal that won us the League Cup in 2012) and Mehdi Taouil. The less good being Paul Dalglish, Ryan Jarvis, Danny Whitehall and any of the 63 (probably) players that Lee Clark signed for us on one day.

Ian: Our worst signing ever was Ricky Sharp from Morton, we paid money for him and he never scored a goal for us.

Aidan: I don't think anything will ever beat Lee Clark announcing 11 players in one day. Unproven youngsters from English academies, most would be gone by Christmas. However he did unearth two gems in Jordan Jones and Souleymane Coulibaly.