Hibs are Blackpool bound for summer friendly

Dig out the bucket and spade - Hibs are heading to the English seaside.

Lee Johnson's side will take on League One side Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, 29 July at 15:00 BST.

The friendly comes in between Hibs' Europa Conference League second-round qualifiers and a week before the new Premiership season gets under way.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and have now have a new head coach, Neil Critchley, at the helm.