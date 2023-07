We asked you for the best value signings Burnley have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

David: Martin Dobson - free transfer who became a club legend.

Julian: Best value signing in my lifetime is Michael Duff - £30k, at a time when we were broke. Three promotions and a genuine leader. One day maybe a future Burnley manager too.

Ben: Scott Arfield was a great free signing for us that has gone on to have a great career with Rangers afterwards.