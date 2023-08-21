'We worked hard to get in this position, now we want to make the most of it', Clarkson

Leighton Clarkson grabbed a typically impressive goal to help Aberdeen through a challenging Viaplay Cup tie against Stirling Albion, and he hopes he's found his shooting boots just in time for the Dons European fixtures.

The League 2 outfit pushed Barry Robson's side all the way, and Clarkson's first goal since permanently becoming a Dons player was required.

“They battled well, they surprised us with their energy in the last 20 minutes and we had to dig deep," he told RedTV. , external

"It’s still early in the season, we’re trying to find our rhythm, the same as a lot of sides. I thought we did that for parts of the game, up until they scored, but the important thing is we came through the game and we’re in the last eight.

“Personally, I want to be a big part of the team. [Someone who] scores goals, grabs assists, gets the team ticking, so it was pleasing to get my first goal of the season.

"A team like Stirling Albion, playing in a cup competition at home, pose different threats to what we’re used to in the league."

And speaking of different threats, the midfielder is aware BK Hacken will no doubt present a few when the sides meet in Gothenborg on Thursday.

“It’s great being in the different competitions that we are in and now we’ve got to look at the European game, which is a different kind of football again," he added.

"It’ll mean us having to adapt and do different things, but with having won this game now, we can start looking forward to that one.

“We’ll be watching Häcken over the next few days, concentrating on their tactics and their players. We worked hard last season to get in this position and now we want to make the most of it.

"I’ve played in Europe with Liverpool and so hopefully I can bring some of that experience to this week’s game.”