We've seen Everton be good, bad, indifferent in the Premier League, but we have never seen them like this before.

The fact that they have lost their first three games of the season without scoring, the performance they put in away to Aston Villa last week, and now they have lost at home to Wolves who have their own struggles as well.

It's not just those three games though, it is the previous two years.

The feeling around the place isn't going to be positive because at what point do you give up hope?