Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool: Key stats

Darwin Nunez’s second goal was the 42nd 90th-minute winner that Liverpool have scored in the Premier League, the most by any team in the competition’s history.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has now overseen 11 consecutive Premier League wins against Eddie Howe. It is the longest winning run in the competition by any manager against a specific opposing manager.

This is the first time Newcastle have lost a Premier League home game under Eddie Howe in which they scored first (W17 D5 beforehand). The Magpies had won 16 of the previous 17 games when opening the scoring coming into today.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the Premier League for just the second time in 231 appearances, while the Reds have had a player sent off in consecutive league games for the first time since March-April 2015 (v Manchester United and Arsenal).