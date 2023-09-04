Former England striker Tash Dowie, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa: "It was a really comfortable win. It was a really good start and some of the best football I've seen them play this season, for sure.

"Dominik Szoboszlai is a player. He has everything: strong, quick, so mature, a real leader - and his partnership with Alexis Mac Allister has really impressed me.

"I was really happy for Darwin Nunez. There's been a lot of talk about whether he should start. You know he's going to work hard, but sometimes when it comes to that clinical side he almost wants it too much.

"When he got his opportunity after two goals last week [at Newcastle United] he was, if not player of the match, up there with the way he ran the line, got the assist for Mohamed Salah's goal and was unlucky not to get a goal himself."

