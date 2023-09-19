Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey previewing Tuesday's Champions League opener at AC Milan on BBC Radio Newcastle:, external “It will be interesting to see what the Eddie Howe's team is. Does Sandro Tonali play? Obviously, he didn't play in one or two others.

"The team for this game is going to be his strongest team, and it’s an indication to the players. It’s a massive time for representation. There will be some lads that will be disappointed, but that happens.

“If Newcastle start brightly and get an early goal it might not be a great place to be for a Milan player because the crowd will get on them and get impatient after the derby [a 5-1 loss to Inter Milan].

"AC Milan did really well in the Champions League last year, and they could just be having a poor run.

"It could be an ideal opportunity for Newcastle to put them to the sword."