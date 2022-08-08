Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast

It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer.

Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front six – whoever they are – can link up. Given how good a goalscorer he is, and he scores all type of goals, he’s so big and powerful, so difficult to defend against...

To think of the service he’ll be relentlessly getting. I can see him scoring a lot this season. Some people felt he won’t get in behind – but he did a number of times. He’s so difficult to track.