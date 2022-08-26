Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell says new left-back Matt Penney is in his plans "straight away".

Penney has joined on loan from Ipswich Town and could debut against Kilmarnock in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park.

"He's a great addition for us," said Hammell. "He will fit into the group and the environment that we are trying to create here. He is keen to be here, which is massive for me.

"He has been training, he's a fit boy and he's in good condition, so he will come right into the plans straight away."