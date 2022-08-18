Parker wants Vitality to be a fortress
- Published
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been speaking to the media ahead of the Cherries hosting Arsenal this weekend.
Here are the key lines:
Parker gave an update on striker Dominic Solanke who he described as a "maybe" for the match and said he would be assessed on Friday.
The Cherries boss was full of praise for opposition manager Mikel Arteta saying: "What Mikel has done in a short space of time is fantastic."
He called the match against Arsenal a "big challenge" because "they're a good team and a very technical team all over the pitch."
However, the former England international spoke about Vitality Stadium being a fortress and needing the fans to be pivotal: "It's a tight stadium, we need to make it uncomfortable all season."
Bournemouth's season opener against Aston Villa started with an early goal and Parker is hoping his side can replicate that on Saturday: "Scoring early against Aston Villa after two years of not being in the Premier League was the perfect start and we need to make sure we generate that kind of energy again."
Parker acknowledged comments from players saying that his side "need to give energy to the stadium" and that they can do so through "forceful" and "progressive" football.
New signing Marcos Senesi could feature this weekend, with Parker stating: “He’s had another week of training and is in a better place to come in at the weekend. We’ll see where we are tomorrow, and I’ll make the call on him."