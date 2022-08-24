Watch out Manchester City.

Crystal Palace's next opponents were put to the sword by an unpredictably mazy dribbler in Allan Saint-Maximin during Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle.

On Saturday they come up against Eberechi Eze, who has been excellent in the opening three games for Patrick Vieira's side.

Operating mainly from the left-hand side, Eze has dovetailed cleverly with Wilfried Zaha and already given opposing full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Matty Cash a torrid time this month.

The 24-year-old missed the first four months of last season through injury and struggled to establish himself as an automatic pick for Vieira after that.

One goal and one assist in the Premier League during 2022-23 was a paltry return for a player of his ability.

However, with a full pre-season under his belt, Eze has been reborn this season.

Kyle Walker faced a true test against Saint-Maximin.

Palace fans will hope their dazzling winger can bring some repeat torment to the highly-decorated England full-back.