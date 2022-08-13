Analysis: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Villa Park

Aston Villa needed to bounce back after their hugely disappointing defeat to Bournemouth on the opening day of the season and they did so in front of their own fans on Saturday.

This was an encouraging performance by the hosts and in truth they should have been out of sight before a late Lucas Digne own goal made for an uncomfortable final few minutes.

With Tyrone Mings back in the heart of defence they looked largely assured at the back while Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins linked up well in attack.

The one area they do need to improve, however, is defending set pieces and crosses into the box. Almost every time they had to contend with one of those it was hearts in mouths moments for the fans, but overall this was a good platform for them to build on.