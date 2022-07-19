We asked you whether the signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja will ease the burden on Michail Antonio or would you prefer David Moyes to look elsewhere?

Here are some of your thoughts.

Rob: West Ham cannot go another season without back up to Antonio. Also need to take advantage of occasional games playing two up front. Broja is right age and has some Premier League experience so let’s get him.

Tony: Well Armando Broja is not the 20 goals a season player that all the top teams have. The lack of top European football and tight budget will restrict the top players from coming - chicken and egg situation. West Ham have too many ‘nearly players’ and until they change that they will be a ‘nearly team.’

Pete: A 20-year-old striker who scored once every three games for a struggling Premier League team? For under £30m? Feels like a no-brainer to me. Especially as he demolished West Ham's defence last time they played.

Matt: I only saw him play once last season and that was against us. I thought he went down way too easily which isn't something I'd like to see at West Ham. He did score a last minute winner that day though, which is always a welcome trait to have.

Ian: Broja will be an amazing success having seen him run us ragged last season.