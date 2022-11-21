D﻿eclan Rice has revealed attending training with West Ham at the age of 14 was "probably the best decision I ever made" but says his journey has shown him he can no "go wherever I want to go".

T﻿he midfielder says rejection by Chelsea prompted a move which has led to him starring for the Hammers across 215 appearances.

“It was extremely tough,” he told the club website. “I was 14 and it was all I’d ever known, really, being at one club. To get the setback at that age, it was really tough.

“But I can say that, once I knew West Ham wanted me, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to come here and I can proudly say now that it was probably the best decision I ever made.

“I got released on the Wednesday night and I trained here the next night on the Astro outside at Chadwell Heath. I remember my dad being pulled aside after one training session and being told the club wanted to sign me.”

R﻿ice now leads West Ham, holds down an international place and catches the eye frequently against elite opposition. He has fulfilled his desire to simply have a career in the game.

“I just know that I can go wherever I want to go," he added.

"I know that in myself. I know I can go up another five or six levels and I'm working towards that.

“But my motivation is being captain of this great Club. Getting to walk out every week as captain is special and if that doesn't motivate you then I don't know what will."