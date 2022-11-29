R﻿onny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

It’s been quite quiet at Tannadice since the break began, with the players given 10 days or so off if not involved with their national teams.

With two players at the World Cup, we’ve been cheering on Wales and Australia so far in the tournament…

Unfortunately, our silky Welshman Dylan Levitt hasn’t seen any action so far. Wales face England in their final group game, and I might be biased here, but Levitt could be the difference maker.

Our Aussie left back Aziz Behich has played in both of the Socceroos matches so far; they had a tough time of it vs France before beating Tunisia with Behich putting in a great shift to gain a shut out and 1-0 victory.

Good luck to both in their final group games this week.

The players are back on the training pitch now and fans expect three weeks of really hard graft before Livingston away on 17 December.