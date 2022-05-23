Norwich won 12 points from their 19 home league games this season, their lowest points tally on home soil in a single Football League season (when converting to three points for a win).

Tottenham ended the Premier League season with 71 points, their fourth best total.

Spurs' Son Heung-Min is the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot (sharing the award with Mohamed Salah), with the attacker netting 23 goals in 2021-22.