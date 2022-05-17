Everton v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record

Everton have only lost one of their past 14 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W6 D7), though it did come in the reverse fixture in December this season.

In what is the 22nd different league campaign in which they’ve met, Crystal Palace are looking to complete the double over Everton for the first time.

Patrick Vieira's side have beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. As a top-flight side, the Eagles have only twice before beaten a side three teams in the same campaign – Charlton Athletic in 1989-90, and Stoke City in 2015-16.