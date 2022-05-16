Chelsea talking point: 'I simply can't believe it'

Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

I cant believe it. Simply cant believe it.

Two Wembley finals. Both against Liverpool. Two high-scoring teams and somehow in the space of a couple of months we have managed to play 90 minutes, twice, and 30 minutes' extra time, twice, without scoring a single goal.

By my calculations that’s 240 minutes without a goal. With all that talent on the pitch? It’s incredible.

Penalties in the Carabao Cup were horrifying. To get to 10-10 and then have Kepa miss the goal by the width of Wolverhampton was hard enough, but then I really thought on Saturday we’d won the FA Cup when Edouard Mendy saved the penalty he had to save.

It was one of those games where 0-0 really doesn’t tell the story. It was end-to-end with some incredible skill on display. Liverpool were the better team, no question, and we rode our luck a bit. When Mendy saved that penalty, I thought, that’s it, it’s going to happen. But yet again we got crushed, this time by Mason Mount's saved penalty.

I’m still processing it. The occasion was great – the result was not.

If it’s any consolation for my fellow Chelsea fans, the fact is that we had all of those minutes in the presence of what is clearly one of the greatest teams this country has ever seen and, sadly, I don’t mean the team playing in yellow.

