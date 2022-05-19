Confirmed team news: Chelsea v Leicester
Chelsea make two changes from the FA Cup final as N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech come into the side.
Kai Havertz is only fit enough for a place on the bench while Timo Werner is ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem in the warm up at Wembley at the weekend.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.
Kasper Schmeichel returns in goal for Leicester after missing the 5-1 win at Watford.
His return is one of four changes with Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Luke Thomas also starting.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Mendy, Castagne, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Vardy, Iheanacho.
Subs: Soyuncu, Barnes, Albrighton, Ward, Perez, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Daka, Lookman.