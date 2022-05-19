Confirmed team news: Chelsea v Leicester

Chelsea make two changes from the FA Cup final as N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech come into the side.

Kai Havertz is only fit enough for a place on the bench while Timo Werner is ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem in the warm up at Wembley at the weekend.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.