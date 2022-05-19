Chelsea v Leicester: Team news

Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are major doubts with hamstring and ankle issues respectively.

Timo Werner is ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem in the warm-up to Saturday's FA Cup final.

Andreas Christensen's availability is uncertain after he ruled himself out of contention against Liverpool.

This game comes too soon for Ben Chilwell, who resumed full training this week after six months out with a knee injury.

Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira are doubtful for Leicester with respective knee and hamstring problems.

Kasper Schmeichel will start after being rested against Watford, while Papy Mendy may return from illness but Hamza Choudhury is ruled out because of a groin injury.

Choose your Chelsea XI

Who could replace Tielemans in your Foxes line-up?