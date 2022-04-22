Norwich v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Norwich are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Newcastle (W2 D2), having been winless in six against them previously (D2 L4).

Having won their first away Premier League game against Norwich 2-1 in January 1994, Newcastle are winless in their last seven top-flight visits to Carrow Road (D2 L5).

The Canaries are looking to win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since August 2019, the second game of which was against Newcastle. They last won back-to-back Premier League games at Carrow Road within the same season in January 2016.