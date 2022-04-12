'Villa have been inconsistent for many years now' - Your thoughts

We've been asking you about Villa's inconsistent season and whether there's anything Steven Gerard can do to tackle the problem for the remaining matches.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Wayne: I think letting Matt Targett go out on loan was a mistake. His defensive partnership with Matty Cash was to me one of the best in the league. We should bring Targett back and drop Digne.

Chris: For me, the jury is still out on Gerrard. He has a good squad at his disposal, which he has added to with big names like Digne and Coutinho. Yet, they are so inconsistent. Smith got sacked for a run of five losses and he was having to deal with a mini-injury crisis. Gerrard needs to take some of the responsibility and look at his tactics and selections.

Pip: We're missing a defensive midfielder and width in midfield. It also feels like the plan to have McGinn and Ramsey dropping back between centre-back and full-back to receive the ball, is slowing down our attack and preventing them from affecting the game further up the pitch.

Dave: It’s very simple. We concede too many goals and aren’t clinical enough at scoring goals. It’s been well publicised that we need a dominant central midfielder but we’ve been suspect at centre-back for a while. I think Gerrard will look to address both of these positions in the summer. No surprise if he looked to secure a top-class striker also.

Adrian: Villa have been inconsistent for many years now. I don’t know what the answer is, it seems whatever manager is in charge , the results are the same. They need a good goal poacher which they haven’t had for a good few years, another Peter Withe would be nice!

Gary: The first half on Saturday was brilliant and the best we’ve played this season at Villa Park. We should’ve scored at least three but we were unable to maintain that level of performance in the second half so perhaps we need to get players in the summer who can maintain that level of performance for 90 mins?

