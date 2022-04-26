Transfer news: City considering a move for Rice

Manchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a long-term target for rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in winger Riyad Mahrez. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he would be happy to end his career at the club, but the midfielder would also be interested in a move to the Turkish Superlig or MLS when his contract ends in 2023. (Sport 1, in German), external

