Jesus, Gundogan, and Sterling most likely to leave

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City set their stall out for the new season on Monday by confirming the arrival of Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

But Pep Guardiola is not finished there.

He also wants Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

With players coming in, others have to make way. At the moment, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are the most likely to move on.