Transfer news: Blues interested in Man City's Sterling and Ake

Gossip banner

Having opened talks with Manchester City about signing forward Raheem Sterling, Chelsea are also trying to sign defender Nathan Ake from the Premier League champions. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, will be Real Madrid's main transfer target next summer, although the Spanish club face competition from Blues and Liverpool. (AS, via Mail)

Barcelona will not improve their contract offer to forward Ousmane Dembele, whose deal with the La Liga side ends on 30 June. The 25-year-old also has offers from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG. (Marca)

Dembele is set to make a decision about his future in the next 72 hours. (Mirror)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column