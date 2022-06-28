Transfer news: Blues interested in Man City's Sterling and Ake
- Published
Having opened talks with Manchester City about signing forward Raheem Sterling, Chelsea are also trying to sign defender Nathan Ake from the Premier League champions. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, will be Real Madrid's main transfer target next summer, although the Spanish club face competition from Blues and Liverpool. (AS, via Mail), external
Barcelona will not improve their contract offer to forward Ousmane Dembele, whose deal with the La Liga side ends on 30 June. The 25-year-old also has offers from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG. (Marca), external
Dembele is set to make a decision about his future in the next 72 hours. (Mirror), external