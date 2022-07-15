Christian Eriksen says he still has "major ambitions" to fulfil after completing his move to Manchester United.

The Denmark midfielder agreed terms with United last week and, with the move finally confirmed, he admits he is looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United is a special club," the 30-yar-old said. "I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

"I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

Eriksen spent the second half of last season starring at Brentford after his remarkable recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest in 2021 and is delighted with his decision to join Erik ten Hag's project.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day," he said.

"It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."